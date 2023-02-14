Family of NJ man found frozen to death suing rehabilitation facility in Teaneck

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The family of a Hackensack man who died of hypothermia after he was found outside the rehabilitation center where he was staying is suing the facility.

It happened exactly a year ago.

61-year-old George Foster had been living at the Teaneck Nursing Center since March 1, 2021, after he suffered a stroke.

He was last seen inside the facility the night of February 14, 2022. Staff found him on an outside patio early the next morning, and he was unresponsive.

The outside temperature, the family's attorneys say, was 15 degrees.

Foster was later pronounced dead. The cause of death was ruled hypothermia.

Sabria Dickerson, Foster's daughter, is suing the facility "in an effort to raise awareness about family members staying vigilant regarding the safety and security of loved ones residing in rehabilitation centers and assisted-living facilities," her lawyers said.

