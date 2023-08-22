TecnoLatinx gives youth skills to explore careers in VR and other emerging technologies

TecnoLatinx gives kids access to VR, AR and other emerging tech to prepare for the jobs of the future.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- TecnoLatinx, a Los Angeles based non-profit organization, is helping to bridge the digital divide for Latino middle and high school students by providing them training in Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and other emerging technologies.

"There will be a lot of artists and young people that can make a big difference in contributing to how the industry develops, and bringing our own unique and authentic points of views," said Martha Mendizabal who left a lucrative Wall Street job in New York to co-found TecnoLatinx.

Mendizabal's partner and co-founder, Nadia Bauta, also left a successful career in New York as an attorney to devote herself to the non-profit and its mission to prepare Latino youth for the jobs of tomorrow.

"If I were a young person in this moment, what are the things that I would need to rise and elevate myself," said Bauta. "And that came down to having the technological skills to be ready for the new jobs that were being created at the time."

TecnoLatinx also works with community organizations that foster education and art, such as Self Help Graphics, an art collective in East Los Angeles.

Steve Vazquez, a recent high school graduate and former TecnoLatinx participant, now teaches for the organization.

"There aren't any other programs that I've seen that will loan you this kind of technology," said Vazquez. "You have to go out and buy it which for some people is not an option."

For more information, visit: https://tecnolatinx.com/