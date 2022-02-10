15-year-old charged in 2 bias attacks on Jewish pedestrians in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

Assault of Hasidic man in Brooklyn being investigated as hate crime

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 15-year-old is charged with back to back bias attacks on Jewish pedestrians in Brooklyn on Friday night.

The teen is accused of first punching a 44-year-old Jewish man in the ear at the intersection of Myrtle and Marcy avenues at around 10:15 p.m. Friday night.

Police say he then ran up from behind and punched a 24-year-old man walking at 104 Stockton Street 11 minutes later -- an attack that was caught on camera in video distributed by the NYPD.

Note: Video above is from a previous story.



He is charged with assault as a hate crime, a felony, in both incidents.

He will appear in family court.

The boy has been eliminated as a suspect in bias graffiti of two school buses and a home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, discovered Sunday. Detectives say they are making progress in that investigation.

RELATED | Anti-Semitic attacks on the rise in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

N.J. Burkett has more on the NYPD's latest crime statistics which show reported hate crimes against Jewish people are up 275% percent year over year.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bedford stuyvesantbrooklynnew york citybias crimeanti semitismteenagerjewish
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman was driving with learner's permit in crash that left child dead
NYC's largest grocery chain beefs up security amid shoplifting wave
NYC mayor tears up during emotional gun violence speech
Long-lost cat from Maine found 7 years later -- in Florida
These US states have lowest life expectancy, according to new report
Latest subway attacks target women in opposite ends of Manhattan
Betty Davis, singer, model and songwriter, dies at 77
Show More
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny
Former MLB player Jeremy Giambi dies at 47
Nets trade Harden to Sixers in deadline deal, ESPN reports
Indoor mask mandate ends in NY, but some rules still remain
9-year-old girl critically injured in apparent road rage shooting
More TOP STORIES News