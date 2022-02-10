15-year-old charged in 2 bias attacks on Jewish pedestrians in Brooklyn

The teen is accused of first punching a 44-year-old Jewish man in the ear at the intersection of Myrtle and Marcy avenues at around 10:15 p.m. Friday night.
Police say he then ran up from behind and punched a 24-year-old man walking at 104 Stockton Street 11 minutes later -- an attack that was caught on camera in video distributed by the NYPD.
He is charged with assault as a hate crime, a felony, in both incidents.
He will appear in family court.
The boy has been eliminated as a suspect in bias graffiti of two school buses and a home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, discovered Sunday. Detectives say they are making progress in that investigation.
