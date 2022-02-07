Anti-Semitic attacks on the rise in NYC; reward offered in recent attack

By Eyewitness News
Anti-semitic attacks on the rise across NYC

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD's latest crime statistics show reported hate crimes against Jewish people are up 275% percent year over year, with 15 reported in January versus 4 in January 2021.

And evidence of that spike continued over the weekend.

Police are working to determine who drew swastikas on two school buses in Williamsburg.

The vandalism was discovered at Division Avenue and Rodney Street and is believed to have happened sometime after Friday night.

And surveillance video shows the moment Friday night when someone ran up behind a 24-year-old Jewish man and punched him in the back of the head.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. outside 104 Stockton Street near Marcy Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

The man was walking with someone else, both wearing traditional Hasidic clothing.

The punch knocked the victim's shtreimel off his head.



The Anti Defamation League is offering a $7500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction, saying "the Jewish community is on extreme edge, and this violence has got to stop. It is becoming normalized, and we simply cannot accept that as the state of affairs."

Minutes before that Stockton Street attack, police say a 44-year-old Jewish man was also punched just around the corner at Myrtle and Marcy.

