Beach closed for thunder, lightning before 14-year-old drowned in Rockaways

Eyewitnesses say the beach where a 14-year-old drowned Sunday evening had been closed due to thunder and lightning.

ARVERNE, Queens (WABC) -- Eyewitnesses say the beach where a 14-year-old drowned Sunday evening had just been closed due to thunder and lightning.

The tragedy happened at Beach 73rd and Rockaway Beach around 5:45 p.m.

The area was closed around 5:00 p.m. due to weather and most lifeguards headed back up to their clubhouse.

The victim was spotted in the water about a half hour later and that's when a former lifeguard jumped in to try to rescue him.

Basia Lewandowski, an ex-lifeguard, jumped into action. She grabbed a whistle, and her friend and ran right into the waves.

"We do what we call a diving line, and so the lifeguards started diving," Lewandowski said. "It was a miracle we found his body."

The victim was unconscious when he was pulled from the water and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Bystanders estimate the teen was underwater for several minutes.

The boy's mother was there and witnessed people pulling her son from the water.

"It's a horror, an absolute horror to start a holiday and lose someone like that, but you can't swim when there's no lifeguards," said eyewitness Tim Moriarty.

Officials say to stay safe in the water, only swim when lifeguards are present in open sections of the beach. Closed sections are indicated by red flags which mean do not swim.

Lifeguards are on duty 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

