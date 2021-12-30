accidental shooting

16-year-old girl fatally shot by father who allegedly mistook her for intruder

EMBED <>More Videos

Ohio teen mistaken for intruder by father, who fatally shot her

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A man fatally shot his 16-year-old daughter in the family's Columbus home after he mistook her for an intruder, according to what the girl's mother told police.

The mother called 911 after the shooting around early Wednesday morning and said the father had shot at someone after the security system was activated, authorities said.

ABC affiliate WSYX-TV reported that police documents said Hairston's father thought she was someone breaking into the house.

In a recording of the 911 call, the father asks his daughter what she was doing, and both parents beg for the girl, Janae Hairston, to wake up.

Police arrived on the scene around 4:28 a.m. and Hairston was transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition, the Columbus Police Department said. She was pronounced dead at 5:42 a.m., according to investigators.

The Columbus Police Department couldn't immediately provide more details, but have referred the matter to the Franklin County Prosecutor's office for review.

As of Thursday morning, no criminal charges have been filed.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiointruderaccidental shootingteen shotteen killedu.s. & worldmistaken identity
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING
New Mexico authorities issue search warrant for Baldwin's phone
Alec Baldwin says he's not responsible for fatal 'Rust' shooting
Alec Baldwin exclusive interview: 'I didn't pull the trigger'
Attorney: 'Rust' assistant director says Baldwin did not pull trigger
TOP STORIES
220 passengers stuck on Amtrak train heading to NYC due to bad weather
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
'We have to open up,' Adams says of COVID closures in NYC
17 reputed gang members charged in series of NYC shootings
COVID Updates: Pediatric cases rise, scientists study French variant
COVID surge: NYC school attendance lags, NY studying hospitalizations
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Show More
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory for NY, NJ during AM commute
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Powerball jackpot surges to $610M, 7th largest ever
Man shot during attempted carjacking in Queens
More TOP STORIES News