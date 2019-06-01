Teen on bike slaps Brooklyn Jewish man in head in possible hate crime

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the bicyclist behind an apparent anti-Semitic attack in Brooklyn on Wednesday.According to reports, the attacker rode up to a 27-year-old Jewish man around 2:30 p.m. near Flushing Avenue and Nostrand Avenue in Williamsburg and slapped him in the back of the head.Police said the blow knocked the man's hat off, and the suspect rode away.Police say the victim wasn't injured.Police described the attacker as a black mean between the ages of 15 and 20 who was last seen wearing red headphones, a gray and black jacket. He was riding a silver BMX bike.----------