15-year-old shot in chest in downtown Brooklyn park

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A 15-year-old was shot in the chest and critically injured on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at McLaughlin Park at the intersection of Tillary and Jay streets around 1:45 p.m.

Police say the teen was shot once before being taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

The details surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | NYPD commissioner discusses drop in shootings, rise in other crimes like robberies

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.