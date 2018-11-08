A 19-year-old man was stabbed outside of a school in Queens Thursday morning, seemingly at random.It happened just off school property near the Civic Leadership Academy on 94th Street in Elmhurst.The victim, a student who graduated last year, was stabbed in the chest and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.His girlfriend tells Eyewitness News that the victim was picking up his diploma and taking a photo outside the school when a person he didn't know stabbed him without saying a word. The suspect then ran into the school with the knife in hand, pursued by the victim's friends.She said the suspect was with another person in a car, who then drove off.Police confirm two people are in custody, identified by the victim's girlfriend as the suspect and the friend in the car. A knife was recovered at the scene.It is unclear if anyone involved in the incident is a current student. There is a fence between the stabbing scene and the school playground, and parents say there was also a lockdown.Parents say there are multiple schools in this building, and that one of them is a school for troubled kids."Children with behavioral problems and so forth, they should not be with children in District 75," parent John Camaca said. "We all want to be inclusive and everything, but you have to also think about the safety of children in District 75."The motive is unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.The Department of Education issued the following statement: "Safety is our top priority, and the NYPD and EMS immediately responded to this serious off-site incident, which did not result in any life-threatening injuries. We are working with NYPD and are providing the school with additional safety support."----------