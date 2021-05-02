deck collapse

Tennessee deck collapse: 11 injured at restaurant outside Chattanooga

By Hollie Silverman, CNN
Aftermath of restaurant deck collapse in Tennessee

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. -- Eleven people were taken to the hospital after a restaurant deck collapsed on Saturday afternoon, the Hamilton County, Tennessee, Office of Emergency Management said in a news release.

Authorities responded to a 911 call around 4 p.m. reporting that more than 40 people had fallen from a collapsed deck at a restaurant in Soddy-Daisy, the release said.

Authorities said a birthday party was taking place at the time of the collapse.

Eleven people were taken to the hospital after a restaurant deck collapsed on May 1, the Hamilton County, Tennessee, Office of Emergency Management said in a news release.

Of the 11 people taken to the hospital, two had critical injuries and nine had non-critical injuries, the release said.

"Damages are unknown at this time," it added. "Hamilton County Building Codes has been notified and will inspect the deck to find the cause of the collapse."

Soddy-Daisy is located in the southeast part of the state, about 16 miles from Chattanooga.

