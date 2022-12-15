Police identify man wanted in connection to Bronx, Philadelphia shootings

PHILADELPHIA -- Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect wanted for shooting a Philadelphia Parking Authority officer last month. The same suspect is also a person of interest in connection with a shooting at a gas station in the Bronx.

Officers are searching for 39-year-old Termaine Saulsbury who lives on Woodland Avenue in Philadelphia.

Saulsbury is accused of shooting a Philadelphia Port Authority officer on November 25 on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia.

Termaine Saulsbury

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking up to the 37-year-old PPA officer from behind and shooting him in the ear and shoulder.

The PPA officer, who has been identified as Timothy McKenzie, was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Saulsbury was also named a person of interest in the shooting of a Sunoco gas station employee in the Bronx on November 22.

Police say Saulsbury may still be in the Philadelphia area. Anyone that may be helping him evade police could also be facing charges, officials said.

Investigators say he is about 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall, with a thin build. He was seen wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt, green cargo pants, black mask, gloves and black boots.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

