fatal crash

2 dead in fiery Tesla crash in Houston, officials believe car was in autopilot

The Tesla's high-energy batteries on board continued to reignite as firefighters tried to get to the two people inside.

SPRING, Texas -- Two people died in a fiery crash involving a 2019 Tesla Model S on Saturday night in Houston.

The flames reportedly took hours to extinguish and Harris County officials said the investigation has led them to believe that there was no one driving the car when the crash occurred.

Authorities said the crash happened just after 9 p.m. local time near one of the victims' homes.

Firefighters and medics were called to the scene after reports of an explosion in the woods.

The Tesla was traveling from a cul-de-sac, did not negotiate a curve and ran off the road. The vehicle crashed into a tree before bursting into flames.

Crews found two bodies inside the vehicle, a man in the front passenger seat and another man in the back passenger's side seat. There was no indication that anyone was in the driver's seat.

The batteries onboard the Tesla continued to ignite despite efforts to douse the flames, authorities said. It took around four hours and 23,000 gallons of water before the flames were out, firefighters said.

VIDEO: Tesla cruises down NC highway without a driver

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman told ABC News that the two men who were found dead inside the car had dropped off their wives at a nearby home and told them they were going to take the car for a test ride.

The men, ages 59 and 69, had been talking about the features on the car before they left.

Based on the evidence at the scene, Herman said, the car was traveling very fast when it lost control and ended up more than 100 feet from the road.

Local investigators are working with several federal agencies and have been in contact with Tesla.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texascar crashcar accidentsteslafatal crashdeadly fireu.s. & worldcar fireaccidenttraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Man who flew to space with Shatner killed in NJ plane crash
2 killed in small plane crash in New Jersey
Former NFL player Henry Ruggs charges now include 2 more felonies
2 more pedestrians struck, killed after police announce crackdown
TOP STORIES
Gusty storms trigger tornado warnings, bring hail
AccuWeather: Swift cooldown after damaging storms
Suspect in rape of woman in Central Park arrested
Eyewitness News Evening Update
Woman sought after climbing into Bronx Zoo lion exhibit a 2nd time
2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in NYC
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate
Show More
Portugal bans bosses from calling, texting employees after work hours
Santa shortage possible this holiday season amid COVID concerns
Why big-name brands are walking away from TJMaxx, Marshalls, Ross
Rocker Chris Daughtry says daughter died unexpectedly
Cali man reunited with beloved dog that went missing during NYC visit
More TOP STORIES News