Teen Rashaun Weaver to be sentenced in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors

EMBED >More News Videos The mother of the 19-year-old Burger King cashier killed during a hold-up wants to hold other accountable for her daughter's death. Sandra Bookman has more.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The final chapter in a murder that rattled New York City will be written Wednesday when the teen who pleaded guilty in December to fatally stabbing 18-year-old Barnard freshman Tessa Majors in Morningside Park will be sentenced to 14-years-to-life in prison.(video in media player from previous report)Rashaun Weaver, who was 14 at the time of the killing in 2019, will receive the agreed-upon sentence, and Majors' father, who has appeared at each court development, is expected to read a statement.Weaver is the third and final teen to face justice in Tessa Majors' killing. Luchiano Lewis was sentenced to nine years to life in prison last year after pleading guilty.A third teen, who was treated as a juvenile, pleaded to one count of first-degree robbery in 2020 and was sentenced to 18 months in detention.----------