Teen Rashaun Weaver to be sentenced in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors

Rashaun Weaver, who was 14 at the time of the killing in 2019, will receive the agreed-upon sentence, and Majors' father, who has appeared at each court development, is expected to read a statement.
Weaver is the third and final teen to face justice in Tessa Majors' killing. Luchiano Lewis was sentenced to nine years to life in prison last year after pleading guilty.
A third teen, who was treated as a juvenile, pleaded to one count of first-degree robbery in 2020 and was sentenced to 18 months in detention.
