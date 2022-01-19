Teen Rashaun Weaver to be sentenced in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The final chapter in a murder that rattled New York City will be written Wednesday when the teen who pleaded guilty in December to fatally stabbing 18-year-old Barnard freshman Tessa Majors in Morningside Park will be sentenced to 14-years-to-life in prison.

Rashaun Weaver, who was 14 at the time of the killing in 2019, will receive the agreed-upon sentence, and Majors' father, who has appeared at each court development, is expected to read a statement.

Weaver is the third and final teen to face justice in Tessa Majors' killing. Luchiano Lewis was sentenced to nine years to life in prison last year after pleading guilty.



A third teen, who was treated as a juvenile, pleaded to one count of first-degree robbery in 2020 and was sentenced to 18 months in detention.

