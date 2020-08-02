Coronavirus

Coronavirus Live Updates: Texas surpasses New York in total number of COVID cases

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Texas has surpassed New York in the total number of coronavirus cases.

The CDC is now predicting nearly 30,000 more deaths nationwide from the virus in the next three weeks.

35 states and Puerto Rico are currently battling rising daily death counts.

On Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced New York hit a record number of tests Friday - 82,737 - the most tests ever conducted in a single day in the state, with 0.91 percent of results coming back positive. 4 deaths were reported.

He added schools should plan on reopening in the fall, but an "initial decision" will come later this week as New York keeps an eye on the infection rate.

Here are more of today's headlines:

YANKEES VS. PHILLIES SERIES RESCHEDULED

The New York Yankees will play a four-game home-and-home series with the Philadelphia Phillies this upcoming week. The series begins with two games at Yankee Stadium on Monday, August 3 and Tuesday, August 4, followed by two games at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, August 5 and Thursday, August 6. Start times are TBD.

CALIFORNIA REPORTS HIGHEST DAILY DEATH COUNT

The California Department of Public Health is reporting more than 500,000 COVID cases. They are also reporting a record high number of deaths Saturday at 219.

NJ POSITIVE CASES DROP
A day after New Jersey saw nearly 700 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Twitter Saturday that the number of new positive cases in the state dropped below 400 on Friday.

The state also reported 11 new deaths related to COVID-19.



TRUMP, GOP SOFTEN ON OPPOSITION TO $600 UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFIT
With political pressure rising, talks on a huge coronavirus relief measure resumed on Saturday, focused on restoring a newly expired $600-per-week supplemental unemployment benefit, a fresh $1,200 direct payment to most Americans, and hundreds of billions of dollars in other aid to states, businesses and the poor.

WORRIES GROW OVER TEACHER SHORTAGES AS COVID-19 PANDEMIC WORSENS
As back-to-school season approaches, some teachers feel they have no choice but to leave their jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, sparking worries of possible teacher shortages for the new school year.

7 On Your Side goes to mayor after NYC nurses slammed with parking tickets
7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
CORONAVIRUS
Woman assaulted in dispute over face mask speaks out from hospital bed
COVID Updates: 5 months since 1st NY case, therapy may prevent virus
NYC did not have their school plan on time, Cuomo says
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
