3 women arrested after Bronx bodega dispute spills out into street

PARKCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) -- Three women were arrested and a car was badly damaged following a fight at a bodega in the Bronx.Police say the trouble started with a dispute between two pairs of women inside the store in Parkchester.The dispute then spilled out onto the street.One woman got in her car and crashed into the bodega, perhaps in an attempt to mow down one of the other women.Two women were taken to the hospital, as well as a third person who was inside the store.----------