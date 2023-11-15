Two NYPD officers were assaulted at a subway station in the Bronx on Monday after they asked a group to put out their cigarettes, according to police.

Group assaults police officers at Bronx subway station after being asked to put out cigarettes

CROTONA PARK, the Bronx (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers were assaulted at a subway station in the Bronx on Monday after they asked a group to put out their cigarettes, according to police.

Authorities say the two officers saw the group smoking as they entered the Freeman Street train station in Crotona Park around 2:30 p.m.

When the officers asked the group to put out their cigarettes, they refused.

As the officers were removing them from the station, the group fought back.

Two suspects were arrested at the scene, but a third got away and is being sought by investigators.

The assault happened just two days after an NYPD lieutenant was slashed with a boxcutter as he was responding to a fight at the 238th Street station in Kingsbridge.

