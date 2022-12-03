The Countdown: Could 4-day work weeks become the norm?

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we pose this question: could a 4-day work week be better for business?

Five days and 40 hours a week sounds pretty standard for a full-time job, but what if that standard changed?

Dozens of companies just wrapped up a 6-month experiment, and organizers say it looks like a 4-day work week may actually be better for business! So, could this be the future?

According to at least one poll, American workers certainly hope it will be. CNN reporter Mike Valerio joined 'The Countdown' to walk us through the results.

Here are the other headlines from Friday's show:

China protests

We take a deep dive into the ongoing global backlash against China over the past week. Hearty protests were held earlier this week here in New York City over China's continued zero-COVID policy, which has kept hundreds of millions largely confined to their homes for years. It led to a deadly fire in an apartment building in one Chinese city. The demonstrations gained enough steam to buckle China's leadership, which is now signaling it will loosen some restrictions.

7 Sports+

We have the latest on the U.S. Men's National Soccer team, which is preparing for the Round of 16 matchup against the Netherlands on Saturday morning.

We also hear from Plainview native and college basketball legend, Seth Greenberg, ahead of the Jimmy V Classic next week at Madison Square Garden.

In addition, could a reunion be in the New York Giants future? Odell Beckham Jr. visited the team this week. He's got visits with several other teams before deciding where he'll play the rest of the season.

