The Countdown: NYC asylum seeker crisis; what's new in space?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we dive deeper into the asylum seeker crisis in New York City and some exciting things happening in space.

During New York City Mayor Eric Adams's State of the State address on Thursday, he said the asylum crisis has put the city to the test.

We spoke with Legal Aid Society staff attorney Joshua Goldfein about where things stand and where we go from here.

We also spoke with National Society of Black Physicists President Hakeem Oluseyi about some exciting new developments related to space, from solar flares to a planet that may have nuclear fusion inside.

Here are the other headlines from Thursday's show:

Tewksbury tree death

A man in New Jersey was killed while cutting down a tree in Tewksbury. Detectives say the 33-year-old was using a chainsaw at the time. The tree toppled over and trapped the man. He died at the scene.

Former Memphis cops in custody, charged in Tyre Nichols beating death

The five Memphis police officers who were fired in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop on Jan. 7 have each been charged with murder and are in custody Thursday, according to Shelby County, Tennessee, jail records. Memphis police identified the officers last week as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith. All five have been booked into jail.

Jury convicts Sayfullo Saipov for killing 8 in bike path terror attack

Sayfullo Saipov, an Uzbek native who drove a rented truck down a Manhattan bike path adjacent to the Hudson River in an ISIS-inspired terror attack that killed eight people, was convicted Thursday by a federal court jury of murder and attempted murder in order to gain entry to ISIS, making him eligible for the death penalty.

