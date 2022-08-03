The Countdown: Pelosi's controversial Taiwan trip; al-Qaeda leader killed

On this edition of 'The Countdown,' we have reaction on Nancy Pelosi's controversial trip to Taiwan, despite repeated warning from officials.

On this edition of 'The Countdown,' we have reaction on Nancy Pelosi's controversial trip to Taiwan, despite repeated warning from officials.

Her landing in the country immediately made history as the most tracked flight ever.

ABC's Justin Finch was live in Washington with the reaction and offers his thoughts on whether we could expect retaliation from China.

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show

U.S. drone strike kills al-Qaeda leader

White House and U.S. officials say with a drone strike, they helped deliver justice to families of the 9-11 terror attacks.

On Monday, President Joe Biden announced a CIA operation took out al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, known as the right-hand man to Osama Bin Laden, and one of the key architects in the 9-11 attack that killed nearly 3,000 innocent Americans.

Members of violent NYC gang put behind bars

Members of the Own Every Dollar gang were charged with racketeering, robbery, illegal firearms, narcotics trafficking, attempted murder and more.

OED, a subset of the Trinitarios gang, operated mainly in and around Washington Heights, but also in the Bronx and Queens, and is known for extreme violence in furtherance of their criminal activities, federal prosecutors said. The Trinitarios gang is responsible for the 2018 killing of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz, among others.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.