The Countdown: Taylor Swift ticket fiasco leads to Senate hearing

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we dive deeper into the ticket fiasco that prompted lawmakers to grill the head of Live Nation on Tuesday.

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we dive deeper into the ticket fiasco that prompted lawmakers to grill the head of Live Nation on Tuesday.

Joe Berchtold, the president and CFO of Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation Entertainment, testified before a Senate committee, two months after the Taylor Swift ticketing fiasco reignited public scrutiny of the industry.

Unable to resolve the problems, Ticketmaster subsequently canceled Swift's concert ticket sales to the general public, citing "extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand."

CNN's Mike Valerio joined 'The Countdown' to discuss the issue and what it will all mean in both the short and the long term.

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show:

California mass shootings

Another community is struggling with the aftermath of a mass shooting in California. It marks the third case in three days. First, it was Monterey Park, where 11 people were killed. The second was in Half Moon Bay, where a gunman fatally shot seven people at two separate farms in what police are calling a case of workplace violence. The most recent was in Oakland, where a gunman opened fire near a gas station, killing one and injuring seven others. Many are calling it a public health crisis, and it's not just in California. A watchdog group says in the first 23 days of this year, there have been 39 mass shootings across the country, and we are still in January.

Oscar nominations

The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning! The sci-fi indie hit "Everything Everywhere All at Once" leads nominations to the 95th Academy Awards with 11 nominations. "All Quiet on the Western Front" and "The Banshees of Inisherin" follow closely behind with nine nods apiece.

Former Columbia Univ. doctor found guilty of federal sex trafficking

A gynecologist who molested patients during a decades long career was convicted of federal sex trafficking charges Tuesday after nine former patients told a New York jury how the doctor they once trusted attacked them sexually when they were most vulnerable. A Manhattan federal court jury returned its verdict after deliberating less than a day in the case against Robert Hadden, 64, who worked at two prestigious Manhattan hospitals - Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian Hospital - until complaints about his attacks shut down his career a decade ago.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.