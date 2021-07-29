Society

Vessel at Hudson Yards closed again after another suicide

By Eyewitness News
HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two months after the Vessel at Hudson Yards reopened with a new focus on suicide prevention, the structure is once again closed after another young adult took his own life there Thursday.

Authorities say a 14-year-old was found in front of the structure just before 1 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He apparently was with his family at the time and jumped from about the eighth floor of the 150-foot-tall structure .

"We are heartbroken by this tragedy, and our thoughts are with the family of the young person who lost their life," Hudson Yards spokesperson Kimberly Winston said. "We are conducting a full investigation. The Vessel is currently closed."

He is the fourth person to die by suicide at the Vessel since it opened two years ago.

The massive staircase reopened in May after closing in January due to the previous three suicides.

To combat the deaths, visitors are no longer to explore the structure and must be with at least one other person.

The size of the staff and security force was tripled, and signs were put up offering help to people in distress.

Hudson Yards partnered with "Born This Way," which is committed to supporting the wellness of young people.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) - for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week. You can also reach the Trevor Project at 1-866-488-7386 or the Crisis Text Line by texting "START" to 741741.

societyhudson yardsmanhattannew york cityhudson yardssuicidetouristtourism
