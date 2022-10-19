One home burned down, another in flames from 3-alarm fire in Essex County

Video from the Citizen app showed heavy flames coming from the home in East Orange. Shirleen Allicot reports.

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey -- A three-alarm fire caused major damage to at least two homes in East Orange on Wednesday morning.

A seemingly vacant home on Amherst Street burned down before the blaze jumped to a neighboring home.

Firefighters are working to get this under control.

Newscopter 7 is on the way. Stay tuned for updates.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.