One home burned down, another in flames from 3-alarm fire in Essex County

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey -- A three-alarm fire caused major damage to at least two homes in East Orange on Wednesday morning.
A seemingly vacant home on Amherst Street burned down before the blaze jumped to a neighboring home.
Firefighters are working to get this under control.
Newscopter 7 is on the way. Stay tuned for updates.
