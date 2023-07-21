Three sets of twins born at same New York hospital in 24 hours

SYRACUSE, New York (WABC) -- A twin miracle happened again over at St. Joseph's Health Hospital where three sets of twins were born within 24 hours.

The hospital says they do not know what's in the water, but their Labor and Delivery colleagues expressed how ecstatic they are to welcome these six newborns.

The babies names are Scarlett Rose and Sophia Jane Sundberg who were born on July 11.

Marcello Jerome and Malaysia Ann Thomas who were born on July 12.

And Jordan Skye and Parker Grace Ryder who were born on July 12.

The last time this happened was in June, when three sets of twins were born in one weekend -- on June 10 and 11.

"We wish all these families the very best. Thank you for choosing St. Joseph's Health Hospital for its award-winning maternity care," said Manager of Public Relations and Network Communications, Kelly M. Quinn.

