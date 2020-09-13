Tiempo: 2020 Latino Film Festival, HISPA honored from White House

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in a few days, and Tiempo is celebrating all month by highlighting people and organizations that make a difference in the lives of so many Latinos.
The New York Latino Film Festival, which is in its 21st year, starts September 14.
For 2020 because of the pandemic, it will be a combination of virtual events and in-person, drive-in screenings.
75 films will be featured from 10 countries.
Also, the Latino non-profit, Hispanics Inspiring Students' Performance and Achievement, that mentors kids just received the highest national mentoring award from the White House.
It was one of the three organizations recognized by the U.S. government for the work they do to get kids involved in careers such as science, technology, engineering and math.
The organization mobilizes Latino professionals to serve as role models to inspire Latino students.
Tiempo spoke to the Ivonne Diaz-Claiss, the founder of HISPA about the national recognition.
