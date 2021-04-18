tiempo

Tiempo: Tia Planta cultivates planting community; Nonprofit guides Latino youth through college

EMBED <>More Videos

Tiempo: Woman cultivates planting community; Non-profit helps youth through college

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, Joe Torres interviews a Latina plant lover who goes by the name Tia Planta.

At the start of quarantine last year, she opened several pop-up shops in Jersey City to help first time plant owners develop a green thumb.

Tia Planta now has a permanent home in Jersey City.

Also, you'll learn about a nonprofit that guides Latino youth to enroll and complete college through educational programs that increase and build leadership.

The nonprofit is called Niño de la Caridad Foundation. It's based out of the Bronx and founded by a Latina doctor.

They have a unique program called "Leaders of the Future." It has students produce a TV show that airs on a local cable station in the Bronx.

The kids literally run the show. The program and non-profit founder is Dr. Denise Nuñez.

We spoke to her with Zahory Gonzales, one of the students in the program.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!
Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york cityjersey cityhudson countyhealthenvironmenteducationtiempolatinolatinau.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TIEMPO
Tiempo: Food delivery app founder empowers Latino businesses
Tiempo: Improving digital literacy among Latinos
Tiempo: A Latina radio pioneer, Hispanic Heritage Month events
Tiempo: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through art
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dad gets creative amid bus driver shortage
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
More TOP STORIES News