Family of missing 23-year-old woman from Brooklyn seeks answers in her disappearance

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Family of missing woman from NYC seeks answers in her disappearance

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A family is searching for answers after a young woman from Brooklyn vanished after taking a bus to Washington D.C. to make posters for someone she met online.

TiJae Baker, a budding artist, was in her final semester of college.

The 23-year-old lived at home with her mother, but now she's missing.

"After this rally, I'm going back out there. I'm going to find my daughter," mother Toquanna Baker said.

The nightmare began on May 1. TiJae took the bus to Washington D.C. supposedly to do some posters for a woman she had met online. Then came the nightmare of silence.

"Where's my daughter? She got off at Union Station D.C.," Toquanna Baker said.

The desperate family filed numerous police reports but complain the first police flier put their missing person on a wanted poster.

ALSO READ | 104-year-old Connecticut woman's wish comes true after getting to meet penguin
EMBED More News Videos

104-year-old Bertha Komor from Connecticut, checked off a wish on her bucket list when she got the chance to pet a penguin.



Eventually, the mother found some leads and was given surveillance video which she shared with Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang.

Eyewitness News was told TiJae called from a phone in a salon on June 1, and in a whispered and scared voice begged to be rescued.

"She said just tell her mother to come get her -- now," grandmother Roxanne Baker said.

By the time they raced to Maryland, TiJae was gone.

The mother tells Lucy Yang, she has tracked down the woman who initially asked her daughter to come D.C. She fears her only child may have stepped into some kind of cult.

MORE NEWS: Mayor sends stern letter to NYC employees: 'Report to work in person'
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Eric Adams' office sent a stern letter to New York City's employees reminding them they must return to work in person.



"We believe more needs to be done," councilmember Charles Barron said.

"We are asking for justice to make sure Ms. Baker comes home," councilmember Darlene Mealy said.

TiJae Baker's mother said she hasn't been sleeping at all.

"It's been over a month," she said. "I just want my child to return."

It's a mother's desperate cry.


----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york citysearchmissing girlinvestigationmissing woman
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Uvalde teacher recounts chilling moment he encountered gunman
Long Beach Police increase boardwalk patrols after repeated fights
Man wanted for unprovoked subway shove caught on camera
'Look at this monster!': Great white shark spotted along Jersey Shore
Man fatally shot in head outside recording studio in Queens
NYPD Gun Violence Suppression Division behind 16 gang takedowns
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds
Show More
Melatonin poisoning reports are up in kids, study says
Harlem tenants announce lawsuit against landlord after deadly fire
Group of ducklings rescued from storm drain on Long Island
Shakira confirms split with soccer star Gerard Piqué
Photog, subject mark 50th anniversary of iconic 'Napalm Girl' photo
More TOP STORIES News