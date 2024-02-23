19 suspects sought in 2 Times Square attacks

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two violent attacks hours apart in Times Square left a teenager and a 28-year-old man injured.

The first incident happened at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say a 17-year-old, who they believe is a migrant from Nicaragua, was chased by a large group of people and stabbed near a migrant shelter located on 42nd Street near 8th Avenue.

The teen was stabbed in the back.

Police received a knife at the scene along with what appeared to be a part of a broom handle.

7 people, who police believe are migrants, were arrested.

Police are looking for 16 others.

Two hours later, another person was attacked.

A 28-year-old man, who police believe is from the area, was punched and kicked in the head and face outside the Hard Rock Cafe at 43rd and Broadway.

Three people are in custody. Police are searching for two others.

Both the 28-year-old and 17-year-old are in stable condition.

The attack involving the teen is near the area where those two NYPD officers were assaulted by a group of eight migrants last month.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.