NYC honors officers injured in New Year's Eve machete attack near Times Square

"On behalf of the entire NYPD and the people that we serve, thank you, officers," the police commissioner said.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell took time Wednesday morning to honor the three NYPD officers who were injured a machete attack near Times Square on New Year's Eve.

It happened near 52nd Street and 8th Avenue less than two hours before the ball dropped in Times Square to ring in 2023.

Authorities say the suspect, 19-year-old Trevor Bickford of Maine, whipped out a machete and attacked the three officers.

Officer Paul Cozzolino, who was reporting for his first day on patrol, was struck in the head. Officer Louis Iorio was also injured.

Moments later, Officer Mickel Hanna, who had been on the job for less than a year was able to subdue Bickford.

Today, the mayor and police commissioner thanked all three officers for their bravery and service.

"We are here to salute three of our police officers who displayed the professionalism that we have known to see in the men and women of the NYPD," said Adams. "The courage they showed on New Year's Eve is a clear example of the courage that is shown every day."

The injured officers have fully recovered, and all three are now back on the job.

"They're back because their determination and dedication to keep New Yorkers safe requires it," said Sewell. "On behalf of the entire NYPD and the people that we serve, thank you, officers. You prove once again what the NYPD is about and who the NYPD officers are every single day for the people of this city."

All three were presented with city proclamations honoring their heroism.

The suspect, Bickford has since pleaded not guilty to federal terrorism charges.

Prosecutors say he was trying to wage jihad when he hurt the three officers with the machete, just hours before the ball drop.

