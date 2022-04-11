Multiple manhole fires cause panic in Times Square

Huge bang in Times Square around 6:50… followed by sirens and hundreds of people running away. Not sure what it was… but a lot of people on edge! #NYC #TimesSquare pic.twitter.com/nhTtSbKe4S — Brad Ball (@bdball) April 10, 2022

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- There was panic in Times Square on Sunday after multiple manhole fires caused explosion-like sounds.The fires started just before 7 p.m. near 215 W. 43rd Street, according to officials.Videos on social media showed people running after hearing a loud boomFirefighters searched surrounding properties, and found elevated carbon monoxide levels at an 18-story office building on 229 W. 43rd St. Crews are in the process fof venting and mitigating the cellar and subcellar of the location.No injuries have been reported.----------