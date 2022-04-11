Multiple manhole fires cause panic in Times Square

By Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- There was panic in Times Square on Sunday after multiple manhole fires caused explosion-like sounds.

The fires started just before 7 p.m. near 215 W. 43rd Street, according to officials.

Videos on social media showed people running after hearing a loud boom



Firefighters searched surrounding properties, and found elevated carbon monoxide levels at an 18-story office building on 229 W. 43rd St. Crews are in the process fof venting and mitigating the cellar and subcellar of the location.



No injuries have been reported.

Related topics:
times squarenew york citymanhattanmanhole firefdnymanhole explosionfire
