What to know about street closures, security, activities ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square

From security to all the fun activities, organizers are getting Times Square ready to ring in 2023. Johny Fernandez has details.

TIMES SQUARE (WABC) -- Preparations are in full swing as thousands head to Times Square to welcome 2023.

Security is a huge focus.

Security conversations will take place on Friday. At this point, the NYPD says there is no credible threat.

However, they will discuss guns, law enforcement presence, and street closures.

Streets will be impacted between 38th and 56th Streets between 6th through 8th Avenues. Closures start on Saturday.

On Friday, people can see the illuminated New Year's Eve ball. There will be a ball drop test to make sure it's good to go for this weekend.

The ball is capable of displaying more than 16 million vibrant colors and goes up a 130-foot pole.

For the first time in two years, there will be absolutely no restrictions on this party.

