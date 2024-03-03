Man charged in Times Square attack on police after officers misidentified suspect being held on bail

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The latest person charged in the Times Square attack on police is now being held on $15,000 bail.

The judge set the amount during arraignment for the suspect, Marcelino Estee.

The amount is far lower than what prosecutors asked for - they wanted $100,000.

Police arrested Estee on Friday after realizing they misidentified another man they charged in the attack. Prosecutors dismissed those charges.

In court, Estee said he arrived from Venezuela seven or eight months ago.



