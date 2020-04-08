coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Cardinal Dolan discusses challenges of celebrating Easter amid COVID-19

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- St. Patrick's Cathedral draws worshipers from around the world especially during the most sacred time of the year but the global pandemic means those grand gatherings can't happen in person.

"A lot of people are telling me as trying as it is they're finding reservoirs of strength within themselves just the solidarity of other people even though they are unable to shake their hands or embrace them," Timothy Cardinal Dolan said.

The Archbishop of New York says he knows so many are suffering in sickness and are looking to the church for relief and guidance. It's a message he will weave into his virtual mass this Sunday.

"God doesn't cause these tragedies but in every tragedy there's an invitation from the lord to trust in renewal he can bring good out of this evil, he can bring life to death," Dolan said.

More than a million people watched his Palm Sunday mass online, on TV and on the radio. He expects another big audience of worshipers to celebrate Easter in the same way.

"We want the connection to the community to our neighbors around us on the sabbath and now we don't have that but all of that is to remember what goes on inside," Dolan said. "While the church is closed the church actually lives within all of us."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitynew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthreligionhospitalchurchnyc newstimothy cardinal dolaneaster
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
New wireless device detects COVID-19 symptoms
How Brooklyn kindergarten teacher is making learning special for her students
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News