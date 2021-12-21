ABC partners with American Red Cross for tornado relief effort

ABC and the American Red Cross want to help and are partnering up for a tornado relief effort.
The Red Cross is sending mobile units to the hardest hit areas to help people rebuild after the storms.
For those who want to give back, donating just $50 will help feed a family for a day.
But there are also ways to help that don't involve money.
"We are experiencing now in this country one of the largest and most significant shortages of blood that we've seen in a long time, some of that has to do with COVID, people's concerns about COVID," said Mary Barneby with the Red Cross.
If you're looking for ways to help tornado victims, you can visit redcross.org/ABC or call 1-800-red-cross. You can also text 90999 to automatically donate $10.
