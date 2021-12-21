ABC partners with American Red Cross for tornado relief effort

ABC partners with American Red Cross for tornado relief effort

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Just over a week ago, hundreds of people lost everything when devastating tornadoes hit the Midwest.

ABC and the American Red Cross want to help and are partnering up for a tornado relief effort.

The Red Cross is sending mobile units to the hardest hit areas to help people rebuild after the storms.

For those who want to give back, donating just $50 will help feed a family for a day.

But there are also ways to help that don't involve money.

"We are experiencing now in this country one of the largest and most significant shortages of blood that we've seen in a long time, some of that has to do with COVID, people's concerns about COVID," said Mary Barneby with the Red Cross.

If you're looking for ways to help tornado victims, you can visit redcross.org/ABC or call 1-800-red-cross. You can also text 90999 to automatically donate $10.

ALSO READ | 2 babies survive Kentucky tornado that carried them away in bathtub
The bathtub was found in a nearby yard, upside down, with the babies underneath.





