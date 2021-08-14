57 passengers on tour bus hospitalized after rollover crash on New York State Thruway

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Dozens of people were taken to the hospital with injuries following a rollover crash involving a tour bus in Upstate New York Saturday.

New York State Police say a preliminary investigation determined the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on the New York State Thruway as the bus was heading westbound near exit 40 (Weedsport) in the town of Brutus.


They say the bus exited the roadway for an unknown reason and rolled over onto the grassy shoulder.

There were a total of 57 passengers, including the driver, and all were taken to the hospital for injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The name of the tour bus company is unknown, but police say the bus was headed to the Niagara Falls.

The right lane is currently closed while accident reconstruction is being completed, causing traffic delays of approximately eight miles.

The investigation is ongoing.


----------
More TOP STORIES News