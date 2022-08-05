Teenage tourist groped in Midtown Manhattan; suspect caught on camera

Surveillance video shows the suspect investigators are looking for

The man is accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl as she was walking along 8th Avenue with her parents.

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who groped a teenage tourist in Midtown Manhattan.

Surveillance video shows the suspect investigators are looking for.

He is accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl as she was walking along 8th Avenue with her parents.

It happened Tuesday afternoon in broad daylight.

The man groped the victim as he was walking by then fled, heading east on 48th Street.

The victim was not hurt.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video is asked to contact police.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

ALSO READ | 4 MTA heroes helped save passengers from overturned bus

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.