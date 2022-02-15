Track fire causes, smoke, train delays at Manhattan subway station

FDNY officials say firefighters responded to the Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan around 7:20 p.m. for reports of a fire on the tracks.
The MTA says a southbound 4 train reported a smoke condition at the station.
TOP STORY | More than 100 passengers trapped for 7 hours on stalled Amtrak train in Queens
Video captured smoke inside the station as people made their way off the subway platform.
Officials say no injuries were reported.
Several trains including the 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 have resumed service between Brooklyn and Manhattan in both directions, although delays are expected.
2 3 4 5 trains are running with delays in both directions after our crews concluded an investigation at Fulton St.— NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) February 15, 2022
2 3 4 5 trains have resumed making stops between Brooklyn and Manhattan in both directions. https://t.co/x7yyIxFvCd
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
