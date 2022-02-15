Track fire causes, smoke, train delays at Manhattan subway station

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11564548" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An Amtrak Acela train was stopped in Queens for hours on Monday before passengers were safely taken to NYC. N.J. Burkett has the latest on this story.

2 3 4 5 trains are running with delays in both directions after our crews concluded an investigation at Fulton St.

2 3 4 5 trains have resumed making stops between Brooklyn and Manhattan in both directions. https://t.co/x7yyIxFvCd — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) February 15, 2022

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Train service was temporarily suspended due to a track fire at a subway station in Manhattan Monday night.FDNY officials say firefighters responded to the Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan around 7:20 p.m. for reports of a fire on the tracks.The MTA says a southbound 4 train reported a smoke condition at the station.Video captured smoke inside the station as people made their way off the subway platform.Officials say no injuries were reported.Several trains including the 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 have resumed service between Brooklyn and Manhattan in both directions, although delays are expected.----------