Multiple tractor-trailers crash on I-78 in Hillside

HILLSIDE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Multiple tractor-trailers collided on westbound Interstate 78 in New Jersey on Thursday morning.It happened in Hillside just before 5:30 a.m.Slick roads from snow and icy weather appeared to be to blame. A Winter Weather Advisory had been issued for parts of New Jersey, Long Island, and New York City.A coating to 2 inches of snow fell in most parts, but some areas in New Jersey received more.A few sedans were seemingly involved in the crash as well.It's not yet known if there were any injuries.All westbound lanes were closed for the accident cleanup.----------