Multiple tractor-trailers crash on I-78 in Hillside

By Eyewitness News
HILLSIDE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Multiple tractor-trailers collided on westbound Interstate 78 in New Jersey on Thursday morning.

It happened in Hillside just before 5:30 a.m.

Slick roads from snow and icy weather appeared to be to blame.

A Winter Weather Advisory had been issued for parts of New Jersey, Long Island, and New York City.

A coating to 2 inches of snow fell in most parts, but some areas in New Jersey received more.

A few sedans were seemingly involved in the crash as well.

It's not yet known if there were any injuries.

All westbound lanes were closed for the accident cleanup.

