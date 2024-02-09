Trader Joe's frozen chicken pilaf may contain rocks, USDA warns

The USDA has issued a public health alert for frozen chicken pilaf bags that used to be sold at Trader Joe's because they may contain rocks.

It is time to check your freezer.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a public health alert for frozen chicken pilaf bags that used to be sold at Trader Joe's.

They may contain rocks, the USDA said.

The products in question are 14-ounce packages of Trader Joe's chicken, lentil and caramelized onion pilaf.

They were produced between Nov. 1, 2023, and Jan. 19.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said it has received multiple consumer complaints of rocks in the chicken pilaf, and one person suffered a dental injury.

Those who have the product are urged not eat it and throw it away or return it to Trader Joe's.

It is an alert, and not a recall, because the product is no longer being sold.