hit and run

2 men wanted for striking traffic agent with car after receiving ticket in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

2 men wanted for striking traffic agent with car

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for two men wanted for hitting a traffic agent with a car on Friday.

A traffic agent was placing a ticket on a 2001 Ford van parked on Glenwood Road in Midwood, Brooklyn when two men exited the vehicle and began arguing with the agent, according to police.

That argument became physical when the two men assaulted the agent.

Then one of the men got into a dark-colored Inifinity and struck the traffic agent before driving off, according to police.

The second man got into the ticketed van and drove off.



Police released a wanted poster with photos of the man who struck the agent with the Infinity.

The traffic agent sustained injuries to his arm and leg and was bleeding from his face. He was transported to Maimonides Hospital and treated for his injuries.

Assaulting a traffic agent comes with felony charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

MORE NEWS | Beloved monarch butterflies now listed as endangered
EMBED More News Videos

As David Ono's daughter Kaia demonstrates, anyone can play a role in protecting the monarch butterfly, a majestic but diminishing species that migrates through California.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midwoodbrooklynhit and runcrimeassaultsuspect images
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Video: Hit-and-run suspects rob victim twice before fleeing the scene
Man riding electric scooter hurt in Queens hit-and-run crash
Couple nearly killed in hit-and-run boat crash in NJ
21-year-old man killed in East Village hit and run
TOP STORIES
NYC Triathlon kicks off amid concerns over extreme heat
'It's unacceptable': Mom demands action amid Sesame Place bias claims
71-year-old man mauled to death by 7 dogs while walking to store
AccuWeather Alert: Near record heat
3 men rushed to hospital in NYC triple shooting
Police investigating robbery, shooting of off-duty correction officer
Video: Hit-and-run suspects rob victim twice before fleeing the scene
Show More
NJ ceremony to honor officer who died after Jan. 6 insurrection
Catholic hospitals' growth impacts reproductive health care
Cadillac's newly unveiled electric car expected to cost around $300K
Suspect charged with assault, released after attack on Lee Zeldin
Several New Jersey towns under Boil Water Advisory
More TOP STORIES News