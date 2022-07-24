2 men wanted for striking traffic agent with car after receiving ticket in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5789721" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As David Ono's daughter Kaia demonstrates, anyone can play a role in protecting the monarch butterfly, a majestic but diminishing species that migrates through California.

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for two men wanted for hitting a traffic agent with a car on Friday.A traffic agent was placing a ticket on a 2001 Ford van parked on Glenwood Road in Midwood, Brooklyn when two men exited the vehicle and began arguing with the agent, according to police.That argument became physical when the two men assaulted the agent.Then one of the men got into a dark-colored Inifinity and struck the traffic agent before driving off, according to police.The second man got into the ticketed van and drove off.Police released a wanted poster with photos of the man who struck the agent with the Infinity.The traffic agent sustained injuries to his arm and leg and was bleeding from his face. He was transported to Maimonides Hospital and treated for his injuries.Assaulting a traffic agent comes with felony charges.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------