Bicycle traffic to be allowed near United Nations for first time during General Assembly

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The United Nations General Assembly convenes next week, and New York City is already getting ready for a gridlock alert.This year, for the first time, bicyclists will be allowed through the normally restricted area.The annual General Assembly shutdown has typically closed the protected bike lanes on First and Second avenues, which carry about 6,000 bicyclists daily.Starting next Monday, the NYPD and Department of Transportation will create a protected bike lane that goes through the left tube of the First Avenue tunnel from 40th to 49th streets.----------