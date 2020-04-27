Coronavirus News: Brooklyn borough president calls for free MTA fares for essential workers

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez, chair of the Committee on Transportation, held a press conference outside the Jay Street-MetroTech subway station in Downtown Brooklyn on Monday morning.
They say essential workers should receive free fares for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MTA data shows that ridership has plummeted, but Adams and Rodriguez pointed out that 70% of essential workers are people of color, and they are in many cases continuing to rely on mass transit.
