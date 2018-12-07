NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --A garbage truck driver is in custody after a hit-and-run crash killed an elderly man in Newark.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday near Lincoln Park and Pennsylvania Ave.
Essex County Prosecutor's Office said that the victim is an elderly man, but they have not released his identity. A cane was left at the scene of the accident.
The name of the garbage truck driver and charges have not been released.
The truck involved belongs to a private garbage collection company, officials said.
This is a developing news story. Keep up with abc7NY as details emerge.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube