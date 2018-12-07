HIT AND RUN

Elderly man killed in Newark hit-and-run; Garbage truck driver in custody

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A garbage truck driver is in custody after a hit-and-run crash killed an elderly man in Newark.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday near Lincoln Park and Pennsylvania Ave.

Essex County Prosecutor's Office said that the victim is an elderly man, but they have not released his identity. A cane was left at the scene of the accident.

The name of the garbage truck driver and charges have not been released.

The truck involved belongs to a private garbage collection company, officials said.

This is a developing news story. Keep up with abc7NY as details emerge.
