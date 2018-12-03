TRAFFIC

Report: Fare evasion by MTA commuters up significantly in 2018

New figures were announced on the number of commuters evading the fare. (Shutterstock)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
New figures were announced Monday on the number of MTA commuters who do not pay the fare.

On the subway, nearly 4 percent of riders do not pay the fare. That is about 208,000 people each day.

On buses, about 16 percent do not pay, amounting to about 348,000 riders daily.

The MTA has lost about $215 million to fare evasion this year.

Transit Authority President Andy Byford suggests higher fines and more surveillance video could help prevent fare evasion.

