2 dead, 3 injured in violent, multi-vehicle crash on Route 1 in Linden

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people are dead and three hospitalized following a violent, multi-vehicle crash in Linden, New Jersey.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Routes 1 and 9.Police say a BMW sedan was heading north when it slammed into a Mazda sedan making a U-turn from I-278.The Mazda then hit a Honda SUV and swerved off the road.Two men in the Mazda were pronounced dead at the scene.A man and a woman in the BMW and the driver of the Honda were all taken to Newark University Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.Police are investigating what led to the crash.Northbound Routes 1 & 9 remained closed more than six hours after the crash.----------