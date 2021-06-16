Traffic

2 dead, 3 injured in violent, multi-vehicle crash on Route 1 in Linden

EMBED <>More Videos

Deadly multi-vehicle crash in Linden, NJ

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people are dead and three hospitalized following a violent, multi-vehicle crash in Linden, New Jersey.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Routes 1 and 9.

Police say a BMW sedan was heading north when it slammed into a Mazda sedan making a U-turn from I-278.

The Mazda then hit a Honda SUV and swerved off the road.



Two men in the Mazda were pronounced dead at the scene.

A man and a woman in the BMW and the driver of the Honda were all taken to Newark University Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Police are investigating what led to the crash.

Northbound Routes 1 & 9 remained closed more than six hours after the crash.

ALSO READ | Actress Lisa Banes dies after being hit by scooter in Manhattan
EMBED More News Videos

Sandra Bookman reports on the Banes' death and the dangers of escooter use in New York City.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew jerseyunion countylindenfatal crashtraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
80-year-old rescued, 3 hurt as flames shoot from NYC apartment building
What to buy and what to skip on Amazon Prime Day
LIVE: Biden, Putin ready for long-anticipated summit
AccuWeather: Dry delight
NY lifts COVID restrictions across commercial, social settings
MTA Hero saves coworker's life with CPR
NYC mayor's race: Yang touts endorsement; Adams to debut new ad
Show More
COVID Updates: Delta labeled a 'variant of concern' by CDC
Exclusive video shows suspects wanted in carjacking
Giant waterslide goes up in flames at NJ waterpark
NYC to rename 16 parks in honor of Black American experience
Senate passes bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday
More TOP STORIES News