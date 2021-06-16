2 dead, 3 injured in violent, multi-vehicle crash on Route 1 in Linden

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Routes 1 and 9.
Police say a BMW sedan was heading north when it slammed into a Mazda sedan making a U-turn from I-278.
The Mazda then hit a Honda SUV and swerved off the road.
Two men in the Mazda were pronounced dead at the scene.
A man and a woman in the BMW and the driver of the Honda were all taken to Newark University Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.
Police are investigating what led to the crash.
Northbound Routes 1 & 9 remained closed more than six hours after the crash.
