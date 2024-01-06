Derailed No. 1 train repaired and removed from tracks at 96th Street

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The train that derailed on the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 lines at 96th Street Thursday has been repaired and removed from the tracks, the MTA announced Saturday morning.

Now that the train has been moved, the MTA is will inspect the tracks and infrastructure to determine what repairs are needed.

Service on the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 lines remains disrupted.

It's unclear when service will be restored between 42nd Street and 96th Street.

The MTA's website and app have the latest service updates.

NTSB officials offered an accounting of events Friday afternoon, saying an unruly passenger began activating emergency brakes onboard a No. 1 train, causing it to go into emergency mode, stopping the train.

Another northbound No. 1 train collided with the disabled train, then partially derailed.

MTA officials appeared to rule out a mechanical failure or a signal malfunction, suggesting human error was the likely cause.

The NTSB is asking anyone with video or imagery from Thursday's collision to email the footage to them at witness@ntsb.gov.

