NEW YORK (WABC) --Millions of people across the Tri-State area will be traveling by air, car and rail during the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend, the unofficial end of the summer season, while businesses that rely on tourists are hoping for one last productive weekend.
Unfortunately, it looks like Mother Nature might be less than accomodating.
The Port Authority says more than 7 million people will travel through its transportation facilities from Thursday through next Tuesday, while more than 2.2 million passengers will use the Port Authority's airports. That's a 2.6 percent increase from last year's Labor Day weekend period.
The Port Authority will once again run the free LaGuardia Link Q70 bus service to encourage customers to use mass transit rather than drive, but given ongoing redevelopment-related construction at LaGuardia, travelers headed to that airport are advised to plan ahead and check LaGuardia Airport.com for tips and the latest information on parking, mass transit and ground transportation alternatives. Others planning to fly should check with their individual carriers.
About 4.1 million vehicles are expected to cross the George Washington Bridge, Bayonne Bridge, Goethals Bridge, Outerbridge Crossing, Lincoln Tunnel and Holland Tunnel over the weekend, and motorists are encouraged to allow extra time to reach their destination. All construction on Port Authority bridges and tunnels, except for emergency work, will be suspended through Tuesday morning.
About one million travelers will use the PATH system during the Labor Day holiday weekend, and PATH is supplementing existing service, as needed, on Friday to accommodate those who may leave work early.
Meanwhile, businesses are hoping rain won't put too much of damper on what was otherwise a fruitful summer. There won't be much sun until Monday, with temperatures much lower than the past few days as a cold front moves through.
Things are expected to heat back up next week, as many students head back to school.
