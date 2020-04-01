coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Spirit Airlines suspends flights to NY area airports

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Spirit Airlines is suspending flights to our area.

The airline says there will be no flights to LaGuardia, Newark Liberty or to Bradley Airport in Hartford.

The suspension is expected to be in effect until at least May 4th.

