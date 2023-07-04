Tom Negovan has the latest on a patriotic parade on Staten Island.

One of the nation's oldest 4th of July parades still dazzles on Staten Island

TRAVIS, Staten Island (WABC) -- Hundreds of people on Staten Island didn't let the rain damper their plans to celebrate Independence Day.

One of the borough's most time-honored traditions took place; it's the 113th Annual Travis Fourth of July Parade.

Independence Day is what Travis is known for with one of the longest continuously-running Fourth of July celebrations in the entire United States of America.

They've been holding it this since 1911.

As folks there do every Fourth of July, they're celebrating with an incredible display of color and pageantry.

To be honest, it's just three colors, but they're the really important ones.

Mayor Eric Adams was in attendance, noting that locals take an incredible amount of pride in this.

He joined the hundreds of people marching.

Many were literally draped in the American flag, wearing their patriotism in a display of pride not just in their country, but in their community, which traces its origins back to the Civil War.

"I love it, it's my favorite day of the year, more than Christmas, more than any other day," said Lisa Duane, parade organizer. "My favorite holiday is July 4th."

"You guys prepare for this all year long!" Eyewitness News said.

"We do, we do, and it's a labor of love," she said.

"We are proud patriots, everybody should be a proud flag-waver today," a paradegoer said. "We have the greatest country in the world and we live in the greatest town in the world and we love it dearly."

