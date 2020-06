Sergeant remains critical after hit and run in Bronx amid looting

NYPD Cop attacked in the Bronx. I guess the critics will now say he overreacted. NYPD Cops defend yourselves, you are alone! pic.twitter.com/424w5bZbC6 — SBA (@SBANYPD) June 2, 2020

BRONX (WABC) -- There is new information after an NYPD sergeant was injured in a hit and run in the Bronx.Police Commissioner Dermot Shea says he visited that sergeant Wednesday night.He was hit by a car earlier this week as looting and violence took over the Bronx.Video of the crash was posted on social media."You've seen the video. He was run over, still in critical care in the intensive care unit in a cowardly attack and recovering slowly," Shea said.Shea says he also spoke to the lieutenant seen on video being hit in the back of the head with a brick during looting and violence in Manhattan.He did not provide an update on that officer's condition.----------