Worker buried in trench collapse at Bronx construction site

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11346055" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jim Dolan interviews a woman who recounts a violent attack on the Herald Square subway platform that left her badly beaten.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11347997" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters worked for hours to free a man stuck in a trench in the Bronx.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11340091" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lauren Glassberg says police are searching for the man who slapped a woman on a Brooklyn subway.

RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters scrambled to rescue a construction worker who became trapped following a trench collapse in the Bronx Thursday morning.It happened at a site on Mosholu Avenue in the Riverdale section just after 9 a.m.Crews used a tower ladder over the trench to stabilize the victim, who was buried in the 10-foot trench up to his waist.The worker appeared to be OK throughout the rescue and was said to be moving around and responding to firefighters.Con Edison was on scene with a vacuum truck removing dirt and debris to help extract the victim.After about two hours, they were able to successfully free the worker.The worker appeared calm during the entire operation, and he was transported to Jacobi Hospital in serious but stable condition.He was working to clear a waste pipeline at the time.There were other workers nearby, but he was the only one in the hole.Approximately 20 units and 100 firefighters were on scene.There were no reports of evacuations or additional injuries.----------